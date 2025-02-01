Budget crisis: Styrians want more money from Vienna

The sun was shining brightly, as was the eight-member blue-black coalition team, including the two heads of parliamentary groups, as they took their place in front of the picturesque Seggau castle backdrop for the government group photo. As the doors to the meeting room in the old Styrian bishop's residence closed for the closed meeting, one involuntarily thought of a conclave in the Vatican. And it was clear from the outset that important topics - FPÖ state governor Mario Kunasek described them as "lighthouses" - would cause white smoke to rise.