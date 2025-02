Austria Lustenau is still in test match mode

Two formations

Coach Markus Mader will send two different formations onto the pitch. "My aim is for everyone to play 90 minutes," says the Austria coach, explaining the purpose of the exercise. However, the squad is missing Nico Gorzel, Namory Cisse, Junior Eyamba, Sasha Delaye, Leo Schachner and Tobias Berger as well as goalkeeper Simon Nesler-Täubl (army) due to injury. New signing Jack Lahne will celebrate his debut in an Austria shirt (No. 32).