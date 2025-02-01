ÖFB Cup: Sturm Graz vs. Austria – from 18.15 hrs

Helm sensed a "huge opportunity"

"The only thing left is the underdog role," said Austria coach Stephan Helm, despite all his self-confidence. However, he feels "well prepared" and the team is eager for the game. "We believe that we are a few steps ahead. We are a tick more flexible and a tick more unpredictable," said the Burgenland native. The fact that, unlike Sturm 2025, they have no competitive matches under their belts "doesn't matter". The Cup also attracts the financially strapped club with a fast-track ticket to the European Cup. "The importance of the game is huge and there is a huge opportunity. There is a lot to gain from it," said Helm.