Here in the live ticker
ÖFB Cup: Sturm Graz vs. Austria – from 18.15 hrs
ÖFB Cup quarter-final: Sturm Graz host Austria. We will be reporting live from 18:15 - see below.
Here is the live ticker:
Defending champions Sturm can make good use of the self-confidence from the Leipzig victory in the Champions League finale. "We're about to face a real tough opponent," said coach Jürgen Säumel.
A week after the sobering 5-0 defeat at Atalanta Bergamo, Sturm regained their courage with a 1-0 win against Leipzig on Wednesday - just in time for the "real task" (Säumel) at national level. "It goes both ways very quickly," emphasized the coach, who "absolutely wants to win" the game and, unlike CL, will be able to call on new striker Fally Mayulu for the first time. "The game on Saturday is very important for us," he left no doubt. "It could be the starting signal for a successful spring season."
In Graz, there will be a rematch of last year's quarter-final, when the Blackys won 2-0 at home on the way to their seventh cup title. It was a different season, especially in view of the Viennese, who are currently one of the most stable teams in the league and drew 2-2 at Verteilerkreis in the fall - albeit for almost a half in double overtime. In a way, they are now in the role that Sturm once had when it came to giving Salzburg a leg up.
Helm sensed a "huge opportunity"
"The only thing left is the underdog role," said Austria coach Stephan Helm, despite all his self-confidence. However, he feels "well prepared" and the team is eager for the game. "We believe that we are a few steps ahead. We are a tick more flexible and a tick more unpredictable," said the Burgenland native. The fact that, unlike Sturm 2025, they have no competitive matches under their belts "doesn't matter". The Cup also attracts the financially strapped club with a fast-track ticket to the European Cup. "The importance of the game is huge and there is a huge opportunity. There is a lot to gain from it," said Helm.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Liebe Leserin, lieber Leser,
die Kommentarfunktion steht Ihnen ab 6 Uhr wieder wie gewohnt zur Verfügung.
Mit freundlichen Grüßen
das krone.at-Team
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.