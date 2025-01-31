Trial in Munich
Rape during colonoscopy: doctor handed out
While patients lay defenseless and sedated in his treatment room, a Munich doctor allegedly sexually abused the women. Female colleagues of the doctor got the case rolling - the gastroenterologist has now been sentenced to prison for the crimes.
The court sentenced the 52-year-old to six and a half years in prison for 17 counts of rape and sexual abuse. The court considered it proven that the defendant assaulted the women in a Munich group practice while they were under anaesthetic for colonoscopies.
"We have come to the conclusion beyond reasonable doubt that the charges are indeed proven," said the presiding judge. The public prosecutor had demanded eight years in prison.
Female employees had incriminated their boss
Female employees of the doctor had repeatedly observed the acts and finally reported their boss. The chamber was convinced of the credibility of these witnesses, said the judge.
According to the indictment, the doctor inserted his finger into the vagina of each patient without any medical reason and without the women concerned noticing or being able to defend themselves. The acts spanned four years from 2017 to 2021.
There was "not the slightest reason" not to believe the witnesses' statements, said the presiding judge. He also saw no indication that the witnesses could have colluded, influenced or incited each other. "There was nothing of an eagerness to incriminate." The credibility of the witnesses was "unassailable". They had not meant their boss any harm. "They just wanted him to stop, to finally stop."
"I have control over you, you're lying there right now"
The alleged victims were "young, slim women", said a 36-year-old woman who was one of the four witnesses. These women were often sedated more heavily with Propofol because the doctor had classified them as difficult cases. "The patients were very often given additional injections to ensure that they really slept deeply and soundly," she said.
She also did not know what the defendant's motivation could have been. It was only ever very brief moments. Perhaps the doctor wanted to exert his power, she speculated: "I have control over you, you're lying there right now."
The 52-year-old's defense had demanded an acquittal. The accused had denied the allegations "in full" via his lawyer at the start of the trial and brought into play a conspiracy against him by his practice colleague and the staff. "He has always adhered to all medical principles," his lawyer had said. The court took a completely different view.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.