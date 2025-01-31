28-year-old charged
Huge racket with psychoactive incense
This is literally a hot commodity: a 28-year-old from the district of Vöcklabruck is strongly suspected of having traded in smoking mixtures in the district of Vöcklabruck from April 2023 to the beginning of October 2024. The stuff falls under the law for new psychoactive substances, so-called legal highs. The "dealer" made a huge profit.
The man is suspected of having ordered most of these on the internet and sold them to various customers with the intention of making a profit. The 28-year-old is accused of selling at least 610 packs of these smoking blends with names such as "White Tiger", "Joker" or "AK 47" at prices of up to 90 euros per pack. In the course of the investigations, it also emerged that the suspect had made a net profit in the five-digit euro range from his trade - because he himself bought the stuff for 10 to 15 euros per pack.
Police officers also found a gas pistol
The 28-year-old was confronted with the suspicion at the beginning of October 2024. During a voluntary search of the suspect's home address, a gas pistol was found in addition to small quantities of smoking mixtures. As the "dealer" was already subject to an official weapons ban, this was seized. The 28-year-old was reported to the public prosecutor's office in Wels.
