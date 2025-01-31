Huge racket with psychoactive incense

The man is suspected of having ordered most of these on the internet and sold them to various customers with the intention of making a profit. The 28-year-old is accused of selling at least 610 packs of these smoking blends with names such as "White Tiger", "Joker" or "AK 47" at prices of up to 90 euros per pack. In the course of the investigations, it also emerged that the suspect had made a net profit in the five-digit euro range from his trade - because he himself bought the stuff for 10 to 15 euros per pack.



Police officers also found a gas pistol

The 28-year-old was confronted with the suspicion at the beginning of October 2024. During a voluntary search of the suspect's home address, a gas pistol was found in addition to small quantities of smoking mixtures. As the "dealer" was already subject to an official weapons ban, this was seized. The 28-year-old was reported to the public prosecutor's office in Wels.