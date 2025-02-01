Regular guest bursts collar: “With cell phone in the whirlpool!”

Markus M. has been a regular at the Stadtbad Mödling for years. Now he is fed up. The list of points of criticism is long: hair, dirt and crumbs on the floor, a swimming pool with a yellow tinge, unfriendly staff and bathers who do what they want. "People sit in the whirlpool with their cell phones, even though it's forbidden," says M., adding that he has often lodged complaints with the management and the pool attendant - unfortunately without success. "It just so happens that the manager of the municipal baths sits on the local council for the SPÖ," says the annoyed bathing guest, who suspects that this is the reason why his complaints were never taken seriously.