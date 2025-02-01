Criticism of the city pool
Regular guest bursts collar: “With cell phone in the whirlpool!”
Criticism of the Stadtbad Mödling is a recurring theme. Inadequate hygiene, unfriendly staff and complaints that go unanswered. The Stadtbad itself tries very hard to get to the bottom of every point of criticism and to get rid of it.
Markus M. has been a regular at the Stadtbad Mödling for years. Now he is fed up. The list of points of criticism is long: hair, dirt and crumbs on the floor, a swimming pool with a yellow tinge, unfriendly staff and bathers who do what they want. "People sit in the whirlpool with their cell phones, even though it's forbidden," says M., adding that he has often lodged complaints with the management and the pool attendant - unfortunately without success. "It just so happens that the manager of the municipal baths sits on the local council for the SPÖ," says the annoyed bathing guest, who suspects that this is the reason why his complaints were never taken seriously.
Every complaint is investigated
The opposite is the case at Mödling municipal swimming pool. They make every effort to investigate any complaints. Especially when it comes to hygiene. "Our highest hygiene standards are regularly inspected by the relevant authorities. The cleaning service is on site during opening hours, but cleaning is carried out discreetly so as not to disturb guests," says the responsible office of the municipal pool management.
There is discoloration on the tiles, as the baths are getting on in years. However, these are not hygienic defects. The company also responds to criticism of the pool attendant: "If a pool attendant does not respond to complaints, please report this directly to the information desk or the management."
Markus M. no longer visits the Mödling municipal pool. He has switched to the pool in nearby Perchtoldsdorf.
