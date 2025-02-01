Experience the American lifestyle with high-tech golf

A new era of leisure fun is starting in the middle of the conurbation of the Mödling district: Topgolf officially opened its doors yesterday. Right next to the SCS, the 7500 square meter course in Brunn am Gebirge offers a mixture of sport, play and enjoyment - without any previous knowledge or golf club membership. "The focus here is on spending time together, not on improving your game," explains Patrick Davis, Managing Director of Topgolf Vienna. "Of course you can practise your golf skills, but our focus is on entertainment and fun. Drink a beer, play and have a good time - that's what it's all about."