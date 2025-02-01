At the gates of Vienna
Experience the American lifestyle with high-tech golf
Austria's first top golf course opened yesterday in Brunn am Gebirge. With 102 playing stations, 250,000 smart golf balls and state-of-the-art tracking technology, the three-storey location offers a unique leisure experience for everyone - from beginners to professionals.
A new era of leisure fun is starting in the middle of the conurbation of the Mödling district: Topgolf officially opened its doors yesterday. Right next to the SCS, the 7500 square meter course in Brunn am Gebirge offers a mixture of sport, play and enjoyment - without any previous knowledge or golf club membership. "The focus here is on spending time together, not on improving your game," explains Patrick Davis, Managing Director of Topgolf Vienna. "Of course you can practise your golf skills, but our focus is on entertainment and fun. Drink a beer, play and have a good time - that's what it's all about."
Technology & entertainment
The 102 heated teeing grounds, known as "bays", are equipped with innovative Toptracer technology. 14 high-speed cameras track every ball flight and project it onto the screen of the respective playing station. Thanks to the chips built into the 250,000 golf balls, guests can experience exciting game modes - from classic golf targets to digital challenges such as "Angry Birds".
The concept was deliberately designed to be relaxed. "You don't need a dress code or any previous experience here. Everyone should feel comfortable - whether you're a beginner or a pro, or just looking for a new leisure activity," says Davis.
More than just golf
The course also has a lot to offer in culinary terms: In addition to burgers, flatbreads and onion rings, Austrian specialties are also on the menu. Drinks are brought directly to the bay by serving robots such as "Bella". If you don't want to play, you can watch current sporting events on the 34 square meter video wall or relax in the lounge.
For larger events, there is space for up to 1,200 people. "We don't just want to be a top golf facility, but also a place for team events, birthday parties and bachelor parties," says Davis.
Expectations & expansion
Operator Greenreb, who designed the facility based on the US model, expects up to 400,000 visitors in the first year. And this is just the beginning: "We are planning 15 to 20 locations in Austria, Germany, Italy and Switzerland," reveals Davis. Why was Brunn am Gebirge chosen? "The location is perfect: close to Vienna, a large catchment area and smooth cooperation with the municipality," explains Davis.Topgolf is taking its first step in Austria with the opening in Brunn am Gebirge - and has big plans for the future.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
