The darkly glowing hell of the village

The process is risky. The village tragedy, charged with the pathos of pain and the symbolism of the afterlife, was a preferred instrument of blood-and-soil poetry during the Nazi era. But some, Horváth in "Jüngster Tag" for example, have taken the process to the level at which the young Tyrolean Lisa Wentz impressively asserts herself. The dialogues are written in an artistic dialect, and the time levels change restlessly: in 1988, the protagonist Hannes (Alexander Absenger), a talented painter, is preparing for his A-levels at a Catholic boarding school. His budding love affair with Geri (Oliver Rosskopf), who is the same age, is doomed to fail in the village, and 20 years later Hannes has disappeared, or so it seems, into the river. His wife and children are left alone with their helpless reproaches and after ten years they bury an empty urn. Hannes, however, walks through time like an undead man, because there is still something to be resolved: The hell in his soul was unleashed by the chaplain at school - an abuser.