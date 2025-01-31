Politicians are banned from speaking at this demonstration

Normally politicians talk about all sorts of things on all occasions, but today they are banned from speaking. Because most citizens in Klagenfurt are fed up with what is going on in city politics. At the "New start for Klagenfurt" demonstration, only the citizens are talking. It starts at 2 p.m. in front of the town hall, "we have a microphone where the citizens can say what they would like to see in a decent, fact-based city policy", says Bettina Pirker, initiator of the demonstration.