Return against the federal government
Hearth bonus: “Time travel into the past century”
In Favoriten, Vienna's education councillor Christoph Wiederkehr (Neos) has now presented his new language program "Mission Deutsch". The blue-black coalition negotiators in the federal government have been criticized.
"Vienna can't take any more," says Wiederkehr and adds, "we can't continue to take in hundreds of additional schoolchildren per month who have never attended school before without fair support from the federal government."
No support from the federal government
The situation in schools is worrying: in elementary school, only around a third of children have German as their first language, and in secondary schools it is only a fifth. "Vienna doesn't choose who comes to Vienna. But we are being punished for this by not getting the resources we need," says the NEOS deputy mayor angrily.
We even have to assume that the federal government will be even more strongly politicized against Vienna, against Viennese schools, against Viennese children.
Christoph Wiederkehr
Bild: Urbantschitsch Mario/Mario Urbantschitsch
"Journey into the past century"
In addition, there is a planned "stove premium", which is intended to enable mothers to stay at home with their children. "This is anti-integration, anti-education and bad for the economy," said Wiederkehr. Children from immigrant families in particular would be even less likely to attend nursery school - with serious consequences for their language development. "We are experiencing a breathtaking journey back in time to the last century."
Vienna wants to take countermeasures
"Mission Deutsch" aims to take countermeasures. Volunteers are now being sought to visit kindergartens as reading mentors. "Whether it's a grandpa from Favoriten or a management consultant from the third district - anyone can help. In addition, 50 new language support staff are to be recruited before the election. A further 500 are to follow.
Vienna wants to create a legal basis
Vienna is demanding a second compulsory year of kindergarten from the new federal government. Vienna itself wants to implement a compulsory attendance period of 30 hours per week by law. In addition, there should be compulsory German courses during the vacations for children without sufficient language skills. Wiederkehr knows: "We can regulate this by law at state level." Postscript: "But I would prefer it if the federal government came up with it on its own."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.