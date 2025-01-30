Hearth bonus: “Time travel into the past century”

Vienna wants to create a legal basis

Vienna is demanding a second compulsory year of kindergarten from the new federal government. Vienna itself wants to implement a compulsory attendance period of 30 hours per week by law. In addition, there should be compulsory German courses during the vacations for children without sufficient language skills. Wiederkehr knows: "We can regulate this by law at state level." Postscript: "But I would prefer it if the federal government came up with it on its own."