Return against the federal government

Hearth bonus: “Time travel into the past century”

Nachrichten
30.01.2025 17:00

In Favoriten, Vienna's education councillor Christoph Wiederkehr (Neos) has now presented his new language program "Mission Deutsch". The blue-black coalition negotiators in the federal government have been criticized.

"Vienna can't take any more," says Wiederkehr and adds, "we can't continue to take in hundreds of additional schoolchildren per month who have never attended school before without fair support from the federal government."

No support from the federal government
The situation in schools is worrying: in elementary school, only around a third of children have German as their first language, and in secondary schools it is only a fifth. "Vienna doesn't choose who comes to Vienna. But we are being punished for this by not getting the resources we need," says the NEOS deputy mayor angrily.

We even have to assume that the federal government will be even more strongly politicized against Vienna, against Viennese schools, against Viennese children.

Christoph Wiederkehr

"Journey into the past century"
In addition, there is a planned "stove premium", which is intended to enable mothers to stay at home with their children. "This is anti-integration, anti-education and bad for the economy," said Wiederkehr. Children from immigrant families in particular would be even less likely to attend nursery school - with serious consequences for their language development. "We are experiencing a breathtaking journey back in time to the last century."

Vienna wants to take countermeasures
"Mission Deutsch" aims to take countermeasures. Volunteers are now being sought to visit kindergartens as reading mentors. "Whether it's a grandpa from Favoriten or a management consultant from the third district - anyone can help. In addition, 50 new language support staff are to be recruited before the election. A further 500 are to follow.

Vienna wants to create a legal basis
Vienna is demanding a second compulsory year of kindergarten from the new federal government. Vienna itself wants to implement a compulsory attendance period of 30 hours per week by law. In addition, there should be compulsory German courses during the vacations for children without sufficient language skills. Wiederkehr knows: "We can regulate this by law at state level." Postscript: "But I would prefer it if the federal government came up with it on its own."

Porträt von Philipp Stewart
Philipp Stewart
