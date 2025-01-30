Expert witness: “Textbook strangulation trauma”

Did a man from Flachgau strangle his eight-month-old baby and deliberately cause serious injury? This is the accusation against the father (29) at the trial on Thursday in Salzburg. "He loves his child and would never hurt it," says the defense lawyer. The defendant describes an accident that happened at home in January 2024: He and the child had been lying on the couch. "Suddenly, I saw her catapult forward towards the edge of the table." He reached out reflexively and caught his daughter in the shoulder and neck area. Only very briefly, he says.