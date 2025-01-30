Vorteilswelt
It's getting frosty

Rain and snow: cold front brings winter back

Nachrichten
30.01.2025 13:12

The unusually spring-like temperatures will be over again from next weekend. A cold front across Austria will bring rain and even fresh snow in some federal states. A maximum of eight degrees is expected for the weekend.

0 Kommentare

The cold front from the northwest will reach the whole of Austria on Friday. It will remain cloudy throughout the morning. However, it should remain dry in the east and south. Otherwise, isolated rain showers may occur. Daytime highs will be between three and eleven degrees at most.

On Saturday, many dense clouds will predominate south of the main Alpine ridge. Even frost and fresh snow are possible. In the east, heavy rain showers will occur during the day. Only in the north will the sun be able to break through at times. Temperatures will climb to a maximum of eight degrees.

It will remain dry but still cold on Sunday. In the north, east and southeast, the sun will shine during the day. Nevertheless, there will be a few patches of dense fog from time to time. The wind will also be moderate to strong. The early temperatures will remain frosty and range between minus seven and zero degrees. In the afternoon, temperatures may reach just six degrees.

In Upper Austria and the Alpine foothills of Lower Austria, it will remain cloudy and frosty on Monday morning. However, it will clear up again during the course of the day and the sun will bring temperatures of up to ten degrees. There will also be only a light wind. It will be warmest in the east of the country.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

