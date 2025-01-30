Party in the barn with Haugan, Feller and Gstrein

"Get the champagne ready," said Norwegian Timon Haugan, winner of the Night Slalom 2025, at the award ceremony - and he was to keep his promise. Because the outstanding evening in terms of sport and atmosphere was followed by a wild party night in the Hohenhaus Tenne right next to the finish area. 22,500 fans attended the race and were delighted with two podium finishes for Austria: Manuel Feller in 2nd place and Fabio Gstrein in 3rd place.