The pictures of the night
Party in the barn with Haugan, Feller and Gstrein
No night slalom without an after-race party in the Hohenhaus Tenne: After Manuel Feller and Fabio Gstrein took two podium places for Austria, they had a great time with Norwegian winner Timon Haugan. Here are the pictures of the night to click through.
"Get the champagne ready," said Norwegian Timon Haugan, winner of the Night Slalom 2025, at the award ceremony - and he was to keep his promise. Because the outstanding evening in terms of sport and atmosphere was followed by a wild party night in the Hohenhaus Tenne right next to the finish area. 22,500 fans attended the race and were delighted with two podium finishes for Austria: Manuel Feller in 2nd place and Fabio Gstrein in 3rd place.
Relief and party mood among the Austrians
"This is a huge relief. It has been a very difficult phase for the team so far. So it's all the better when we can strike twice," said a relieved Feller. And: "If Timon Haugan hadn't won, but an Austrian had, the hut over there wouldn't be standing tomorrow.
Immediately after the race, the Tenne was packed with capacity for around 1200 party-hungry ski fans. All the slalom legends - including Clément Noël (winner of the 2023 slalom) and Alexander Steen Olsen (winner of the 2025 giant slalom) in addition to the top 3 of the evening - came to the party temple. And the fans kept the party going until the early hours.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
