WIFO flash estimate
Domestic economic output stagnated at the end of 2024
Austria's economic output fell by 0.2% at the end of 2024 compared to the final quarter of 2023, according to a flash estimate by the Austrian Institute of Economic Research (Wifo). If the figures are confirmed, this would be the seventh decline in a row.
Compared to the previous quarter, gross domestic product (GDP) stagnated - after two declines in the previous quarters. According to Wifo, industry and the construction sector continued to perform weakly. The service sector is doing better.
Construction and industry stagnated
Industrial value added fell by 0.2 percent compared to the third quarter. The construction industry stagnated. In the services category, which includes trade, transport and gastronomy, there was an increase of 0.9% compared to the previous quarter. In the "information and communication, financial and insurance services, real estate and housing" category, economic output fell again by 0.5%.
Consumers spent 0.3% more in the last three months of the year than in the third quarter. Exports and imports, on the other hand, fell by 1.6 and 1.2 percent respectively. According to Wifo, the contribution to demand from abroad was negative.
In 2024 as a whole, GDP would have shrunk by one percent "on the basis of seasonally and working day-adjusted values". All figures given by Wifo are real, i.e. price-adjusted.
