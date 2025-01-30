1:4 for the CL farewell
“This is nonsense!” Letsch warns Salzburg players
1:4 against Atletico Madrid - Red Bull Salzburg bowed out of the top flight with a bitter realization. "We've shown that we're currently not capable of playing at this level. But under no circumstances should we make the mistake of saying that other opponents are now coming our way in Austria," warned coach Thomas Letsch. "That's nonsense. They are still teams with very high quality."
"We have to admit to ourselves that the Champions League was one size too big," said Letsch after the 4-1 home defeat to Atletico Madrid at the end of the league phase on Wednesday. The German also saw the second clear defeat of his tenure as a kind of wake-up call for the following, enormously important tasks in national business.
"We've come down to earth a bit," said Letsch. "I hope that everyone's senses have been sharpened and that we need to go one better." The Cup quarter-final at LASK awaits on Sunday (18:15/live in the sportkrone.at ticker). In contrast to many of their national rivals, Letsch believes that having already played two competitive games is an advantage - even if the CL games against Real Madrid (1:5) and Atletico were both clear losses.
They need to reduce their error rate and be more determined in the dangerous area in front of goal. "We have to show more willingness in both directions, otherwise we won't be successful in the league and cup either."
Decision on goalkeeper issue on Saturday
Before the cup quarter-final, Letsch wants to clarify the goalkeeper issue and therefore also the captaincy. Janis Blaswich and Alexander Schlager have each played one CL match and made some hair-raising mistakes. "Now we'll let the whole thing sink in," said Letsch. "We'll make decisions on Saturday." ÖFB team goalkeeper Schlager seems to have the slightly better cards, but missed large parts of the preparation due to illness.
In the Champions League, Blaswich and he conceded a total of 27 goals - more than any other team in the league phase. "That's not nice. It's little things that are punished at this level," said Schlager. "We've clearly seen what we need to improve," added front man Samson Baidoo. The team had made a very poor start to the CL season with defeats against Sparta Prague (0:3), Stade Brest (0:4) and Dinamo Zagreb (0:2). "We weren't good enough," said Baidoo. "They weren't good games."
Rocky road back to the Champions League
The club hopes to benefit from the experience gained in the coming season at the latest. "We've got some good guys here and we'll work with them to hopefully play internationally again at some point and then present ourselves better," explained Letsch. To qualify for the Champions League, the Austrian champions will have to survive one qualifying round in the summer, while the runners-up will have to survive three against much more prestigious opponents.
Salzburg start the spring in the Bundesliga ten points behind leaders Sturm Graz. However, the upcoming points split could play into the hands of the current fifth-placed team. The first league game of the new year sees the Bulls travel to Austria Klagenfurt with their former star Martin Hinteregger in a week's time on Sunday (February 9).
