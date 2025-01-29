Widow, Bunsen burner
Pilnacek case: new fuel in the political thriller
The dead head of the justice section Christian Pilnacek continues to make headlines. Investigator Peter Pilz publishes a book on the subject. It contains plenty of explosive material.
"The Death of the Section Chief " is the title of a book by ex-politician and whistleblower Peter Pilz (founded zackzack), which will be published on February 19. It contains a lot of explosive material. The title is also a not insignificant part of the highly dramatic political judicial thriller of recent months. Pilz published a first small chapter.
Widow allegedly destroyed cell phone with Bunsen burner
Remarkable: wife Caroline List said that she had disposed of Pilnacek's cell phone using a Bunsen burner. The Graz court president gave the following reason to the WKStA, which is investigating criminal officials for abuse of office: "I destroyed it. I had enough grief with my husband's cell phones."
The question of political entanglements
Christian Pilnacek (60), once the most powerful judicial official in the Republic, with excellent political connections, was found dead in a shallow tributary of the Danube in Lower Austria on October 19, 2023. Near the home of his new girlfriend. Prior to this, the suspended section head had been driving his car while drunk.
He was picked up at the police station by one of his girlfriend's flatmates. An employee of the then ÖVP National Council President and former Interior Minister Wolfgang Sobotka. Pilnacek then left the house alone once again - and was found in the water hours later.
Secret tape recording
Soon afterwards, the "Krone" was leaked a secret tape recording from the end of July 2023 in which Pilnacek accused ÖVP grandees such as Sobotka of influencing politically sensitive proceedings. Which, according to the recording, he denied. The ÖVP vehemently denies this. His cell phone and other data carriers were the subject of speculation for months. What knowledge and incriminating material did the head of the section possibly hoard?
Peter Pilz also quickly picked up the trail. He researched the case for a year. Also on site in Rossatz. It was about political entanglements. And also the circumstances of the death. One thing is certain: The order for a forensic autopsy only came about at the insistence of the local doctor. The result: no clear evidence of any outside involvement. A "clear suicide" was communicated to the public.
Widow suggests investigation against journalists
Peter Pilz, but the "Krone" also has evidence that could cast doubt on the official version. Pilz wants to present more on this in his book. Irony of history: Judge Caroline List, who destroyed alleged evidence herself, charged her husband's ex-girlfriend, Peter Pilz and the author of these lines with, among other things, suppression of evidence in the fall of 2024.
It was about Pilnacek's private laptop, which ended up at the Krone via detours. And was then passed on to a specially installed sub-commission. The StA Krems is investigating. The accused are still waiting to be questioned.
