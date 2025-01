Hinti after complaint: “Should have sought a conversation”

As is well known, soccer star Martin Hinteregger (32) has to go to court - charged with assault! In the indictment, the victim complains of a "strained cervical spine". The new signing from Austria Klagenfurt now opens up for the first time - and talks to "Kärntner Krone" sports boss Claudio Trevisan about the incident, the abuse he received, his role model function, donations for charitable causes and also "the last beer". . .