Extreme weather damage in Vienna is already costing huge sums of money

"Curves like at the worst time of the pandemic"

A few tenths of a degree Celsius more could only mean a few tenths of a percent more storms, right? "That is precisely the fatal error," says Marc Olefs, Head of Climate Impact Research at the Central Institute for Meteorology and Geodynamics (ZAMG). In a "linear world" this would be true, but the laws of nature rarely adhere to linear laws. Accordingly, climate change on diagrams is already good for curves "that look like the worst times of the pandemic." For every degree Celsius increase in temperature, for example, the atmosphere absorbs seven percent more water vapor.