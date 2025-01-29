The sadness of a farewell

"Minus 90 percent, total sale" - signs like this greeted customers on the very last day in the history of the insolvent furniture store Kika/Leiner. Nevertheless, there is no joyful bargain-hunting mood in Dornbirn, the big rush was already there before Christmas. Only a few customers trudge through the aisles, most of the shelves are empty - just like the looks on the faces of those employees who now have to look for a new job. A furniture store without furniture is a sad place.