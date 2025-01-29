Local inspection
The sadness of a farewell
The Kika/Leiner store in Dornbirn opened for the last time on Wednesday. Most of the shelves had already been emptied and there were correspondingly few customers.
"Minus 90 percent, total sale" - signs like this greeted customers on the very last day in the history of the insolvent furniture store Kika/Leiner. Nevertheless, there is no joyful bargain-hunting mood in Dornbirn, the big rush was already there before Christmas. Only a few customers trudge through the aisles, most of the shelves are empty - just like the looks on the faces of those employees who now have to look for a new job. A furniture store without furniture is a sad place.
Every now and then someone does find something, a young woman is delighted with a floor lamp for ten euros, an elderly gentleman has stocked up on pillows. At 6 p.m., the sliding doors were finally closed.
Who will use the prime location in the future?
It remains to be seen what will happen to the property. Even before the bankruptcy, Kika/Leiner had already disposed of all its properties in order to raise capital to save the company. The building in Dornbirn has been snapped up by the Supernova Group of investor Frank Albert. It was recently rumored that the Swedish furniture giant IKEA had expressed interest in the location.
