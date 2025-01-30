Lech expects a deficit of over two million euros

Investment in the preservation of existing buildings

What has been done in Lech: For example, the tourism contribution has been adjusted and second home taxes have been increased. In addition, those responsible are expecting increasing revenues from the property and economic activities of the municipality: the local authority wants to generate over one million euros from this - that would be 50 percent more than in the previous year. This also explains why the total income is likely to be around 860,000 euros higher than in 2024, which is not a matter of course in view of the falling revenue share from the federal government. Mayor Gerhard Lucian emphasizes that no castles in the air are built when it comes to finances: "We always calculate our planned expenditure very generously and income rather cautiously."