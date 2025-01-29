Cryptic message
Pregnant Megan Fox: Icy silence with Kelly?
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have made a lot of headlines in recent years with their on-off love affair. The actress is currently expecting a child with her now ex. However, there is said to be an icy silence between the two. Rumors to which the dad-to-be has now spoken out.
Fox announced her pregnancy on Instagram in November. But the happiness of having a child with Machine Gun Kelly did not last long. Because just a few weeks later, it was over again! Rumor has it that the actress found juicy text messages to other women on the musician's cell phone and then pulled the ripcord.
Did Fox "shut Kelly out of her life"?
So far, fans have been waiting in vain for another love comeback in the on-off relationship between the two. No wonder, as it is said that the relationship between the two ex-partners is now in a particularly bad state after the major breach of trust.
As "TMZ" reported this week, the two are said to no longer even speak to each other, as Fox wants "absolutely nothing to do" with her ex. "Everyone around her is happy about it," the insider said. "They think she's finally come to her senses because she cut him out of her life."
Rapper came forward on Instagram
But what is the truth behind the rumors? Machine Gun Kelly has now come forward on Instagram with a cryptic message.
Alongside photos showing him topless and with a beard, the musician wrote: "How can 'sources say' when the sources haven't said anything?" Probably a comment on the rumors about an alleged radio silence with Fox, as "Page Six", among others, wrote.
So only Fox and Kelly themselves know what the relationship between the parents-to-be is really like ...
Fox already has three sons
Megan Fox met Machine Gun Kelly during the filming of "Midnight in the Switchgrass". A short time later, Fox and Brian Austin Green, to whom the actress had been married since 2010, divorced. Fox already has three sons with the former "Beverly Hills, 90210" actor: Noah (12), Bodhi (10), and Journey (8).
