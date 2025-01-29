Slovenia’s president is “very worried” about the FPÖ

President warns of domino effect

Pirc Musar also spoke out in favor of an energetic reaction from the EU to Trump's Greenland claims. As in the case of Styria, it is clear "where the borders run". "If that falls, as has already happened in Ukraine, the domino effect can spread quickly. There are already many populists lined up and just waiting. If nothing happens to the first, nothing will happen to the second, third and fourth," warned the liberal politician.