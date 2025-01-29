"I hope that ..."
Slovenia’s president is “very worried” about the FPÖ
Slovenian President Nataša Pirc Musar has harshly criticized the possible FPÖ government participation in Austria. The former lawyer is not only concerned about the future of bilateral relations - a project in the neighboring province of Styria in particular has set alarm bells ringing.
"I hope that the new government will understand what the European Union means and what its values are," said Slovenian President Pirc Musar in Vienna. She sharply criticized Styrian Governor Mario Kunasek (FPÖ), for example, whose controversial anthem plan she put on a par with US President Donald Trump's Greenland claims.
FPÖ in line with Trump?
The Styrian national anthem, which dates back to the 19th century, also sings about areas that have belonged to Austria's southern neighbor for more than a century. According to the FPÖ-ÖVP state government led by Kunasek, the song lyrics are now to be written into the state constitution. "The territorial integrity and sovereignty of states is the be-all and end-all of international relations," emphasized the law graduate in this context.
"I sincerely hope that the Styrian governor will not implement this. It will certainly not be well received in Slovenia," warned Pirc Musar. With such a step, Kunasek would be placing himself on the side of Hungary, which "swings around" maps of its past borders.
President warns of domino effect
Pirc Musar also spoke out in favor of an energetic reaction from the EU to Trump's Greenland claims. As in the case of Styria, it is clear "where the borders run". "If that falls, as has already happened in Ukraine, the domino effect can spread quickly. There are already many populists lined up and just waiting. If nothing happens to the first, nothing will happen to the second, third and fourth," warned the liberal politician.
FPÖ's past "extreme right-wing"
"I have to admit that I am worried," says Pirc Musar, looking at the emerging FPÖ-ÖVP government. "We are understandably a little more sensitive about Austria because it is our neighboring country." In this regard, the Slovenian president is relying on her counterpart Alexander Van der Bellen, with whom she has very similar views.
Although the powers of heads of state in parliamentary democracies are limited, "it is precisely we presidents who have to come clean to the governing parties and tell them when they have lost their way".
When asked whether she classified the FPÖ as an extreme right-wing party, Pirc Musar referred to the former Carinthian governor Jörg Haider (FPÖ): "The past of this party is already like that." Haider had made statements that had not met with approval in Slovenia. However, she had also recently heard more positive statements about Slovenia from FPÖ ranks. She therefore hopes that the FPÖ will commit to the "politics of the 21st century". "That would be my vision."
Concern for the Slovenian minority in Austria
Pirc Musar also called for greater efforts to protect the Slovenian ethnic group in Austria, for example in the field of education. "We hope that the Slovenian minority will not just tremble for its existence, but will be able to enjoy life to the full with its own culture, language and education."
When asked whether Slovenia could notify its legal successor in the Austrian state treaty in the event of deterioration, the President said: "That is something we always think about." However, Ljubljana wanted to wait and see what steps the new government would take.
Democracy "stands and falls" with the autonomy of the judiciary and media
The former Freedom of Information Commissioner considered the autonomy of social subsystems such as the judiciary, police and media to be crucial for the existence of democracy. "Democracy stands or falls on this," she emphasized. Populists in various countries would only praise the judiciary if they received support from it.
"But when they stand up for the rule of law, the judiciary and police are reprimanded. It's the same with the media," said the former journalist. However, she hopes that the EU states will soon realize "how dangerous populism is, how dangerous it is when the genie is out of the bottle and you can no longer contain it".
