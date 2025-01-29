Rescuers in constant action
It was to be feared: There were already several avalanche alerts in Tyrol on Wednesday morning! On the Hintertux Glacier in Zillertal, a winter sports enthusiast was buried in open terrain. The person has since been dug out. In Hochgurgl, an emergency call turned out to be a false alarm. An operation in Nauders has also been called off in the meantime.
Shortly after 9.30 a.m., the first emergency call went out from the Tyrol control center. "Avalanche mountain/alpine terrain Tuxer Hauptkamm", it said. The avalanche occurred in the so-called "Kleegrube" below the Tuxer Fernerhaus, as the "Krone" was able to find out.
Winter sports enthusiasts rescued, condition unclear
A large-scale operation was launched immediately, as a winter sports enthusiast was buried. As the Tyrol control center informed the "Krone" at around 10.10 a.m., the buried person had already been located and dug out. As the "Krone" has learned, the winter sportsman is said to be in a critical condition. The person was flown to the hospital in Innsbruck.
A companion set the rescue chain in motion.
Leitstelle Tirol
A companion was also on site and immediately set the rescue chain in motion.
The Tux mountain rescue team, avalanche dogs, the Libelle Tirol police helicopter and the Alpin 5 emergency helicopter were deployed.
Avalanche alert also in Nauders
In the morning there was also an avalanche alert in Nauders (Landeck district). A buried winter sportsman was initially reported in open terrain in the Zirmbahn area. However, it was apparently a false alarm - the operation has since been called off.
False alarm also in Hochgurgl
There was also an avalanche alarm in Hochgurgl (Imst district) this morning. However, as the control center explained, the operation was aborted again as the avalanche had one entry and one exit track. It was a false alarm and nobody was buried.
High avalanche risk on the mountains
After enormous amounts of fresh snow in some places on Tuesday, the avalanche danger on the mountains in large parts of Tyrol has increased enormously. Warning level 4 out of 5 is in force above the tree line.
Danger spots barely recognizable
"The conditions for snow sports away from secured pistes are precarious", warns the Tyrol Avalanche Warning Service in its latest report. "Even individual winter sports enthusiasts can very easily trigger avalanches, even large ones!" Danger spots are covered in snow and are hardly recognizable even for experienced skiers.
