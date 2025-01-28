Noble fan Hirscher celebrates in company

"Simply unique!"

The celebrities, including "Krone" publisher Christoph Dichand, and the thousands of fans were in high spirits. They braved the rain in the afternoon. Like pop star Jazz Gitti: "I love being in Schladming and I love the Styrians - it's always fun! The best should win, the worst loses anyway." Ulrike and Daniela from the fan store also confirmed the atmosphere: "The people are super nice!" Emil from Carinthia stood among the red-white-red flags, cheering on his favorite: Manuel Feller. "Go, Manu, go!" shouted the youngster, throwing his arms up in joy. In addition to the many local fans, some with Austrian flags on their cheeks, there were also Dutch fans in front of the music stage who had made the long journey: "The atmosphere is simply unique," said Maxim. "That's why we're here for the second time."