First Planai Night
Noble fan Hirscher celebrates in company
Almost 15,000 fans braved the rainy and snowy weather in Schladming for the night giant slalom on the Planai. The "Krone" threw itself into the fray and saw many fans, celebrities and even skiing legend Marcel Hirscher, who turned up with a new companion.
A huge crowd. That must be a real celebrity. And how! None other than legend Marcel Hirscher turned up at the Schladming finish line on Tuesday evening - his first public appearance since tearing his cruciate ligament at the beginning of December. "I'm doing well under the circumstances. But none of this is funny and it's an experience I didn't necessarily want to have," said the 35-year-old, who returned to the World Cup this season.
This time, the eight-time winner of the big globe came with fellow sufferer Max Franz, his wife Marina and his own girlfriend: "It was important to me to show her my world for once. You have to have been here to know what it's all about." Hirscher did not want to reveal any more details about his sweetheart: "I want to keep private matters private."
"Simply unique!"
The celebrities, including "Krone" publisher Christoph Dichand, and the thousands of fans were in high spirits. They braved the rain in the afternoon. Like pop star Jazz Gitti: "I love being in Schladming and I love the Styrians - it's always fun! The best should win, the worst loses anyway." Ulrike and Daniela from the fan store also confirmed the atmosphere: "The people are super nice!" Emil from Carinthia stood among the red-white-red flags, cheering on his favorite: Manuel Feller. "Go, Manu, go!" shouted the youngster, throwing his arms up in joy. In addition to the many local fans, some with Austrian flags on their cheeks, there were also Dutch fans in front of the music stage who had made the long journey: "The atmosphere is simply unique," said Maxim. "That's why we're here for the second time."
Brigitte Kern, who interrupted her work at the German embassy in Baku for her heart's desire: to experience the Nightrace live, is here for the first time. "They are heroes, the way they ski down. An incredible performance!" the German was amazed. But it wasn't just "her" Linus Strasser, who won here last year, who had his supporters on site. Manuel Feller and Marco Schwarz also received a lot of support - even from "ski bunnies" from Germany: "Go, go, go!!!" they drowned out the music in the big ski party.
