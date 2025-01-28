Graz victim only 15
A 20-year-old Romanian in Graz allegedly raped a friend (15) in the garbage room of his aunt's house. As is so often the case in such trials, it is testimony against testimony.
The 20-year-old defendant already has nine convictions. He has been in and out of prison since he was 14. Shortly after serving his last sentence, he was arrested again. In the fall of 2022, he allegedly raped a 15-year-old girl in the garbage room of his aunt's house in Graz.
"He lured her there under a pretext. The more she rejected him, the angrier he became. He hit her twice and intimidated her. Only when she suffered a panic attack did he let her go," says prosecutor Sandra Wiltsche. Because no one believed her after the crime and everyone thought she was a liar, the victim only confided in a psychologist after a year.
The more she rejected him, the angrier he became. He hit her twice and intimidated her.
Staatsanwältin Sandra Wiltsche
The accused himself denied the crime in court in Graz on Tuesday. "We were never in the bin room." He had had sex with her once because there had been a spark between them, but it was consensual. His aunt would have caught her in bed.
"She was jealous"
Why does he think she would then make such accusations against him? "She's mentally broken, traumatized by her mother. That's what she told me," explained the Romanian, who worked as a security guard before his imprisonment. She always had panic attacks and couldn't even ride the bus on her own. "She was jealous because I was engaged and was getting to know one of her friends." She also lied to him about her age. "She said she was already 17."
She was jealous because I was engaged and was just getting to know one of her friends.
Der Angeklagte
When Judge Florian Farmer pointed out to the Romanian his contradictory statements in court and to the police ("They allegedly knew she was 15 and said they had slept with her more often"), the 20-year-old waved them away: "I was in shock. I've since had time to think about it."
Because one witness now lives abroad, the trial has to be adjourned. In addition, defense attorney Bernhard Lehofer has requested a psychological expert opinion on the victim.
