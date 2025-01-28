"She was jealous"

Why does he think she would then make such accusations against him? "She's mentally broken, traumatized by her mother. That's what she told me," explained the Romanian, who worked as a security guard before his imprisonment. She always had panic attacks and couldn't even ride the bus on her own. "She was jealous because I was engaged and was getting to know one of her friends." She also lied to him about her age. "She said she was already 17."