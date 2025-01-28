Record water reservoir
A swimming pool for the whole of St. Stephen’s Cathedral
You could sink the whole of St. Stephen's Cathedral into it: the world's largest enclosed water reservoir is being built on the outskirts of Vienna - not a luxury, but a necessity for the future. To illustrate the dimensions of the construction, the city opened up one of the existing water chambers as an exception.
One billion liters of drinking water is hard to imagine. It is not for nothing that Wiener Wasser uses a comparison to illustrate the dimensions of the future drinking water reservoir in Neusiedl am Steinfelde: Imagine a soccer pitch filled 140 meters high with water - enough to submerge St. Stephen's Cathedral in it. The construction site has now been officially opened.
The city needs more and more water
The reservoir now has four chambers with a combined capacity of 600 million liters. By 2028, two more will be added, each with space for 100 million liters, and from 2029 another two to reach the billion liters. This will create the world's largest closed drinking water reservoir. However, Vienna currently consumes one billion liters in just two and a half days. According to the city's calculations, climate change and the city's growth will cause consumption to increase by 15 percent.
However, growing consumption is only one of the reasons for the expansion of the largest of Vienna's 31 storage facilities. During the tour of the construction site, Mayor Michael Ludwig (SPÖ) emphasized that the "lighthouse project" would also make Vienna safer from crises of all kinds, from blackouts downwards. In addition, the size of the reservoirs will help to compensate for future fluctuations in demand, for example on days with extreme heat. It can be seen that the water charges are "well invested".
Wet, cold - and the best workplace in the world
To illustrate the dimensions of the future storage chambers, Wiener Wasser boss Paul Hellmeier also opened up one of the existing chambers. Every four years, they are freed from natural deposits carried by the spring water. Each of the ten meter high halls measures 134 by 124 meters. It is a constant eight degrees Celsius down here.
However, the Wiener Wasser employees cannot use the cool temperatures as welcome cooling in summer: Cleaning always takes place in winter, as this is when water consumption is at its lowest in the city. Even if the cold, wet environment doesn't suggest it: For the person in charge of the reservoirs, it is "the best workplace in the world". The reason: "Drinking water that shoots fresh from the spring at five degrees. Is there anything better in the world?"
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
