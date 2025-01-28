Contents, Finances
After election dilemma: ÖVP turns to reform course
The People's Party was tight-lipped after today's meeting of the provincial party executive. The state election has left deep scars. Only this much is clear: A reform group is to realign the ÖVP - in terms of structure, content, personnel, organization and finances.
Current political developments were the focus of debates within the provincial party executive on Tuesday. In view of the coalition talks between the red and green parties, ÖVP state chairman Christian Sagartz reiterated his criticism of the path taken by state governor Hans Peter Doskozil (SPÖ). "We will vigorously pursue our role as a strong opposition", explained Sagartz.
Analysis of the party structure
The meeting focused on coming to terms with the sobering result of the state election - a drop of 8.6 percentage points. A reform group was set up. "The People's Party Burgenland is to realign itself - in terms of structure, content, personnel, organization and finances," Sagartz announced. The results of the reform group should be available by June 16.
State parliament club completed
In addition, the state party executive board has decided on replacements for two state list seats. Bernd Strobl and Gerald Handig now complete the ÖVP team in the provincial parliamentary club. "We know that we have an intensive road ahead of us. But especially in difficult times, it is important to take responsibility," said the regional chairman.
Side blow to the leadership
However, Sagartz was not spared harsh criticism from his own ranks after the state party executive committee. Some personnel decisions were greeted with gnashing of teeth in parts of the ÖVP. "Of all people, those who did better than many other party colleagues are now losing out," it was said.
