Operation in East Tyrol
Avalanche alarm in ski resort: one person buried
Avalanche alert on Tuesday afternoon also in East Tyrol: according to the initial police report, an avalanche occurred in the area of a ski slope in Kals. Someone may have been buried. A major operation is underway - emergency helicopter and mountain rescuers are on site.
"Avalanche ski slope/ski area" was the emergency message from the Tyrol control center, which was sent out at around 3 pm. According to initial information from the police, the scene was in the Glockner Resort Kals-Matrei ski area.
A spokesperson for the ski resort told the "Krone" newspaper that the avalanche had occurred in the area of piste number 14. It is not yet one hundred percent clear whether anyone has actually been buried.
Helicopter and mountain rescuers on site
Eyewitnesses had reported a buried person. The Martin 4 and Christophorus 7 emergency helicopters flew avalanche dogs to the scene of the accident. The Kals mountain rescue team is also on duty - the team from Matrei was alerted later. Adverse weather conditions are making the operation on site more difficult - especially for the helicopter crews.
Further details are not yet known.
Fresh snow: closure, accident, avalanche risk
Huge amounts of fresh snow have already caused problems and dicey situations in parts of Tyrol on Tuesday. For example, the Fernpass between Nassereith and Lermoos had to be closed in the morning due to vehicles getting stuck. And in Kühtai, a construction site vehicle carrying five people was caught in an avalanche near the construction site for the storage power plant. The accident is said to have ended relatively lightly. The occupants escaped with minor injuries.
In general, the fresh snow has dramatically increased the risk of avalanches on the mountains in parts of Tyrol. Increased caution is required!
