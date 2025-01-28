Avalanche alarm in ski resort: one person buried

Fresh snow: closure, accident, avalanche risk

Huge amounts of fresh snow have already caused problems and dicey situations in parts of Tyrol on Tuesday. For example, the Fernpass between Nassereith and Lermoos had to be closed in the morning due to vehicles getting stuck. And in Kühtai, a construction site vehicle carrying five people was caught in an avalanche near the construction site for the storage power plant. The accident is said to have ended relatively lightly. The occupants escaped with minor injuries.