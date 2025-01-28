Development concerns
More and more young men unfit for service
Alarming trend among 18-year-olds, the proportion of those fit for military service continues to fall: one in five cannot complete their basic military or civilian service after being drafted!
Serving in the armed forces or in the health sector is the cornerstone of a society based on solidarity, at least for all male Austrians. While the state continues to rely on the "stronger sex", health problems are on the increase. Obesity, mental overload and the like are causing the proportion of young people who are fit to work to dwindle. Last year, Defense Minister Klaudia Tanner made an urgent appeal in this regard.
At the time, it was demanded that we should please become healthier and fitter. But pious wishes alone do not seem to be enough to reverse social trends. At least that's what the latest figures from the armed forces prove. A whopping 9320 of the 43,900 conscripts were unfit. In addition, however, it must also be taken into account that there were 2094 temporarily unfit and 531 partially fit, and that a total of 847 18-year-olds had a decision suspended or the procedure aborted (see also chart).
As in 2023, only around 70 percent of future basic military or civilian servicemen were fully fit for service in the previous year, a negative stagnation in terms of fitness for military service and social support. However, the health of the young population is not only a concern for the army's leaders, as more and more value is being placed on the position throughout the country: "The army's deployment routes have an important function - both for young men and, since the introduction of voluntary basic military service, for young women. They often receive their first comprehensive health check-up here as part of their physical examination. It's not for nothing that the military service routes are known as the largest health routes in the country," explains Tanner proudly.
Military service is a central pillar of the Armed Forces, ensuring our ability to defend ourselves and our democracy.
Klaudia Tanner, Verteidigungsministerin
Nevertheless, more than 16,000 conscripts took up their service last year and took the oath of allegiance to the Republic. However, there has not been much interest in this for a long time.
"Interest in civilian service remains high"
In contrast, exactly 14,892 men began their civilian service in 2024. According to the latest figures, this is the third-highest number of men doing alternative civilian service since the alternative to the armed forces was introduced. At a proud 90.7 percent, the demand coverage reached its highest level in seven years. Although there is a need for new recruits in the spring - most of the boys are still at school then - the company is nevertheless satisfied. Much of this is due to the new ZDG amendment, which came into force in July 2024. For example, the "daddy month" and an increase in the number of places in rescue services and the like were implemented. Red Cross President Gerald Schöpfer is also delighted this year: "Civilian volunteers are a guarantee for the high quality of the Austrian rescue service and, alongside our volunteers and full-time employees, a supporting pillar of the Red Cross."
Civilian volunteers are a guarantee for the high quality of the rescue service and, in particular, a mainstay of the Red Cross.
Gerald Schöpfer, Präsident Rotes Kreuz
Rescue services remain the most popular area of deployment for our civilian volunteers: Just under 40 percent of civilian volunteers have opted for training in this area, followed by social and disability assistance (26 percent) and care for the elderly (12 percent). Only 0.09 percent of all civilian volunteers decided to complete their service to others in the field of civilian national defense. Environmental protection also only attracted 0.17 percent of the boys. For the Red Cross, civilian volunteers remain a valuable support: "Every helping hand is a gain, not only for us, but for society as a whole."
Fire in the tunnel: Civilian volunteer plays spontaneous concert on harmonica
It's every driver's nightmare: standing in the middle of a tunnel when a fire breaks out. When the car of a Serbian man (39) burst into flames in the middle of the Katschberg tunnel (Salzburg) last August, this nightmare became a reality for 170 people. While the Florianis took care of the extinguishing work, all the drivers were brought to safety. To calm the nerves of all those present, a conscript did not hesitate to unpack his harmonica: Until the evacuation, his spontaneous concert ensured a cheerful atmosphere in the tunnel.
Former civilian service member as first responder in serious accident
Timon Schicketanz from Vienna showed at the end of 2024 why training for civilian service members is so sustainable. His deployment with the professional rescue service gave him the necessary skills to keep a cool head in an emergency. A passer-by was run over in a serious traffic accident on the Tabor. The budding medical student - who is currently preparing for his MedAt test - reacted in exactly the right way. "I stabilized the patient, got the first aid kit out of the accident vehicle and used bandages to dress the wounds. It's not rocket science," says the 20-year-old modestly.
