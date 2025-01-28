More and more young men unfit for service

"Interest in civilian service remains high"

In contrast, exactly 14,892 men began their civilian service in 2024. According to the latest figures, this is the third-highest number of men doing alternative civilian service since the alternative to the armed forces was introduced. At a proud 90.7 percent, the demand coverage reached its highest level in seven years. Although there is a need for new recruits in the spring - most of the boys are still at school then - the company is nevertheless satisfied. Much of this is due to the new ZDG amendment, which came into force in July 2024. For example, the "daddy month" and an increase in the number of places in rescue services and the like were implemented. Red Cross President Gerald Schöpfer is also delighted this year: "Civilian volunteers are a guarantee for the high quality of the Austrian rescue service and, alongside our volunteers and full-time employees, a supporting pillar of the Red Cross."