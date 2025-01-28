Linz goalkeeper
Automatically saved draft
The winter transfer period brings a change in the LASK goalkeeper team. Jörg Siebenhandl is leaving for second division side Admira Wacker after one and a half seasons. In return, Lukas Jungwirth, who played for the Lower Austrians as a cooperation player in the fall, will remain a permanent member of the Athletiker's professional squad.
Lukas Jungwirth has been lacing up his boots for the Black & Whites since the age of ten and went through every year at the LASK Academy Upper Austria. He made his debut for Linz's second team in July 2020, followed by his debut in a professional jersey last fall. In total, the 20-year-old has kept goal for the Upper Austrians three times in the UEFA Conference League and three times in the Bundesliga. In addition, he made six appearances as a cooperation player for Admira Wacker.
Meanwhile, Jörg Siebenhandl is moving to the same club. The 35-year-old had already spent several years with the Lower Austrians as a youth player and also wore the Südstädter jersey from November 2014 to summer 2016. Now the Vienna native is returning to his former youth club and the current 2nd division leaders.
"Jörg Siebenhandl has played a very important role for us and has always supported our young goalkeepers in an exemplary manner. He also showed during his appearances in the fall season that we can always rely on him. I wish Jörg all the best for his new role at Admira. At the same time, we are very pleased that Tobias Lawal is fully fit again and that we have Lukas Jungwirth with us, which means we are really well positioned in the goalkeeper position," says coach Markus Schopp
The veteran played 21 games for LASK after signing from SK Sturm Graz in the summer of 2023, 19 of them in the current season.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.