"Jörg Siebenhandl has played a very important role for us and has always supported our young goalkeepers in an exemplary manner. He also showed during his appearances in the fall season that we can always rely on him. I wish Jörg all the best for his new role at Admira. At the same time, we are very pleased that Tobias Lawal is fully fit again and that we have Lukas Jungwirth with us, which means we are really well positioned in the goalkeeper position," says coach Markus Schopp