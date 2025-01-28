Vorteilswelt
Lots of FPÖ celebrities

Hunters’ Ball: Blue people crowded into ÖVP territory

28.01.2025 14:30

At the 102nd Jägerball, the FPÖ celebrities were denser than ever before. It was almost as if the blue party wanted to send a message: We have come to occupy ÖVP territory. There were also heated debates about the bank levy on the crowded dance floor in the Vienna Hofburg.

The Jägerball is considered the ÖVP ball par excellence. The dance floor and the boxes are packed with everyone who is or has ever been a member of the People's Party. In view of the black dominance, even the mayor of Vienna is usually conspicuous by his absence at the Jägerball. The abundance of FPÖ celebrities was conspicuous on Monday evening at the 10th Jägerball.

Minister Norbert Totschnig (center), President of the National Council Walter Rosenkranz (2nd from right) and ORF lady Christa Kummer (right) (Bild: Tuma Alexander/Starpix)
Minister Norbert Totschnig (center), President of the National Council Walter Rosenkranz (2nd from right) and ORF lady Christa Kummer (right)
(Bild: Tuma Alexander/Starpix)

National Council President Walter Rosenkranz opened the ball in keeping with tradition, while Salzburg's Vice President Marlene Svazek, who is a passionate hunter, took to the dance floor. ORF Foundation Councillor Peter Westenthaler, the new Styrian State Councillor Hannes Amesbauer, Vienna's top candidate Dominik Nepp, the blue political advisor Heimo Lepuschitz and the FPÖ economic expert Arnold Schiefer, who is also being discussed as a candidate for Finance Minister, celebrated at the glamorous ball in the Vienna Hofburg.  

The visit of the blue envoys was obviously less about building trust between the People's Party and the Freedom Party. Observers rather had the feeling that the Blue Party wanted to demonstrate to the Viennese bourgeois celebrities: "We have come to stay."

The later the hour went on, the more interesting the pairings became. ORF "ZiB" lady Nadja Bernhard had an in-depth conversation with ORF Foundation Councillor Peter Westenthaler. The FPÖ is campaigning intensively against the ORF budget levy in the coalition talks. According to the blue plans, the ORF is to save 15 percent. The ORF staff now fear that an FPÖ/ÖVP coalition could destroy the ORF. The great trembling has begun on the Küniglberg.

"ZiB" presenter Nadja Bernhard (Bild: Tuma Alexander/Starpix)
"ZiB" presenter Nadja Bernhard
(Bild: Tuma Alexander/Starpix)

ORF General Roland Weißmann is also out and about intensively at the Vienna balls this year and uses every opportunity to "lobby" the FPÖ members for the ORF. 

ORF General Roland Weißmann "lobbies" Peter Westenthaler for the ORF. (Bild: Tischler Andreas/Andreas Tischler / Vienna Press)
ORF General Roland Weißmann "lobbies" Peter Westenthaler for the ORF.
(Bild: Tischler Andreas/Andreas Tischler / Vienna Press)

However, a completely different debate was observed with eagle eyes on the side of the dance floor in the packed ballroom. A heated discussion about the bank levy flared up between FPÖ mastermind Arnold Schiefer and the new ÖVP Secretary General Alexander Pröll - right in front of powerful Raiffeisen managers such as Michael Höllerer.

Schiefer is regarded as the mastermind behind the bank levy. His approach: Austria's budget is in trouble and "everyone should make a contribution". FPÖ leader Herbert Kickl liked the idea. For the ÖVP, a bank tax is an absolute no-go. On Wednesday, the blue party wants to put a proposal on the table in the coalition negotiating group for taxes.

The discussion was accordingly heated. Höllerer wanted to take part in the discussion briefly, but left immediately. It was agreed not to disclose the content. "I'm not allowed to say anything," said Schiefer to the journalists observing the meeting.

Former Chancellor Sebastian Kurz with FPö National Council President Walter Rosenkranz (Bild: Picturedesk für Print/Starpix / picturedesk.com)
Former Chancellor Sebastian Kurz with FPö National Council President Walter Rosenkranz
(Bild: Picturedesk für Print/Starpix / picturedesk.com)

The debate then continued at the negotiating table. Former Chancellor Sebastian Kurz, who would welcome a center-right government, also refreshed his contacts with the blue party. Who knows what he will need them for ...

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Ida Metzger
Ida Metzger
