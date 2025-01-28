Daily protests
Serbia’s head of government Vucevic resigns
Serbia's Prime Minister Miloš Vučević resigned on Tuesday. There have been daily demonstrations against the government in the capital Belgrade since November. This was triggered by the collapse of a roof at a train station in Novi Sad.
As reported, 15 people died in the accident at the beginning of November. Numerous others suffered injuries. Renovation work was being carried out at the time of the collapse. Novi Sad's main railway station was built in 1964 in what was then socialist Yugoslavia.
Thousands of demonstrators, including teachers and students, blame the disaster on corruption in the government of populist President Aleksandar Vučić. A government representative initially declined to comment on Tuesday.
Students beaten up
Vučević justified his resignation on Tuesday with the recent events in Novi Sad. Last night, several students who had put up stickers were beaten up by a gang. The perpetrators had come from the offices of the ruling Serbian Progressive Party (SNS).
Vučević has headed the government since April last year and is chairman of the SNS, although President Vučić is still in charge. He had demanded that the government be reshuffled. Half of the posts should therefore be filled. The head of government was also previously the mayor of Novi Sad when the renovation work on the train station was already underway. He is therefore also seen by the public as a co-responsible party.
Documents have surfaced
Previously unpublished documents relating to the renovation work on the station canopy have now appeared on a government portal. For the first time, they contain the name of a Serbian company which, it seems, has not yet been included in the charges already brought against 13 people allegedly responsible for the accident. The roof had become 20 tons heavier than required.
It is not yet clear whether there will be new elections. The opposition is calling for an interim government to prevent a massive fraud like the one in the parliamentary elections in December 2023. The SNS rejects this.
