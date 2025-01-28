Harsh criticism from the SPÖ
Lower Austrian Health Agency: Dafert becomes new board member
"Krone" readers have known it since December: Deputy Director Gerhard Dafert has been appointed as the new successor to Konrad Kogler, the powerful Director of the Provincial Health Agency (LGA). The state government decided this today in its meeting without SPÖ votes. Red party leader Hergovich rages: "Opportunity for LGA reform wasted!"
The powerful head of the Lower Austrian Provincial Health Agency, Konrad Kogler, will be succeeded on March 1st by the current Deputy Director of the Provincial Health Agency, Gerhard Dafert. The state government made the corresponding decision at its meeting on January 28. As early as December, the "Krone" reported on the clear and unambiguous favorite who emerged from the hearing for the powerful post.
Particularly high qualifications
"Gerhard Dafert has decades of leadership and management experience. Not only did he drive forward the digitalization of the state service as Deputy Director of the State Office, but as Head of the Human Resources Department, he also prudently accompanied and managed the transfer of almost 20,000 employees from the municipal hospitals to the state service," emphasized Governor Johanna Mikl-Leitner on the appointment. "Involved in the development from the very beginning, he knows the organizational structure and human resources of the provincial hospitals and the provincial health agency from the ground up," she emphasized.
SPÖ-Hergovich: "Expensive, inefficient and a lot of trouble"
The SPÖ Lower Austria, however, criticizes the new board appointments at the LGA. "The withdrawal of two of the three board members of the provincial health agency would have offered the opportunity to overhaul the inefficient structures. This opportunity was missed by the black-blue coalition," criticizes SPÖ provincial party leader Sven Hergovich. Instead of tackling necessary reforms, money is still being wasted in the administration, which the hospitals are lacking, argues the self-appointed regional councillor for control, who voted against the SPÖ in the government meeting.
Since its foundation, the LGA has caused problems and not solved any, while evading any political control by the state. "Instead of continuing with these inefficient structures, the Black-Blue government should be working on reducing the ever longer waiting times for doctors' surgery and hospital appointments. Unfortunately, there is still no plan for the health future of our province," Hergovich rants.
Who is the new, powerful LGA boss?
Born in 1964, Gerhard Dafert has been Deputy Director of the Provincial Office since June 2021. Prior to this, he held the position of head of the state's HR department for 20 years. This period also included the takeover of around 20 municipal hospitals by the state in 2003, 2005, 2006 and 2008, during which around 20,000 municipal employees were integrated into the state service. Dafert accompanied and was responsible for the process from the very beginning, from conceptualization to negotiations with the social partners to advising the employees.
Long been in charge
In addition, he was also in charge of the salary reform in 2006, the implementation of the federal pension reform in the state service law, the digitalization of the state service, projects such as the dissolution of the Vienna-Umgebung district authority and the establishment of the state health agency, according to the state. During the coronavirus pandemic, Dafert was called upon as head of the HR department when hundreds of people had to be recruited for contact tracing at short notice.
"The right man for major challenges"
"Gerhard Dafert joins Elisabeth Bräutigam as another profound expert on the board of NÖ LGA. In his professional career, he has proven that he has both professional expertise and leadership skills and can keep a cool head even in challenging times. That is why he is the right person right now to tackle the major challenges in the human resources area of the healthcare sector," emphasized Ludwig Schleritzko, the provincial councillor responsible for the provincial hospitals.
Also active as museum chairman
In May of last year, Dafert was awarded the "Grand Decoration of Honor in Gold for Services to the Republic of Austria". He is also active in an honorary capacity as chairman of the "Krahuletzgesellschaft Eggenburg" association, which is also responsible for the museum of the same name.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.