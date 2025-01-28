Lower Austrian Health Agency: Dafert becomes new board member

Particularly high qualifications

"Gerhard Dafert has decades of leadership and management experience. Not only did he drive forward the digitalization of the state service as Deputy Director of the State Office, but as Head of the Human Resources Department, he also prudently accompanied and managed the transfer of almost 20,000 employees from the municipal hospitals to the state service," emphasized Governor Johanna Mikl-Leitner on the appointment. "Involved in the development from the very beginning, he knows the organizational structure and human resources of the provincial hospitals and the provincial health agency from the ground up," she emphasized.