Strong and powerful
Melania Trump publishes official portrait
While husband Donald Trump, President of the United States of America, is making Hollywood stars of Mexican descent cry with his mass deportations, First Lady Melania has released her official portrait photo. In the picture, she presents herself in a self-confident pose that radiates strength and determination.
The black and white photo was taken just 24 hours after her husband's inauguration at the White House. In it, Melania Trump is wearing a dark business suit and a white shirt.
Strong and powerful
The outstretched fingertips of her hands rest on a reflective table in the Yellow Oval Room, which gives her pose in the picture even more power. Her gaze into the camera, her unsmiling mouth look determined and business-like, as if she were the powerful CEO of a company. The Dolce & Gabbana suit and the white shirt have nothing sweet about them! It's her home office style.
In the background of the portrait is the Washington Monument, a striking landmark in the capital of the United States. Just like her husband, who immediately carried out announced decrees - such as the mass deportations of illegal immigrants - she shows that work is now being done!
"She's a perfectionist"
The photo was taken by Belgian photographer Régine Mahaux, who has been photographing the Trump family for over 20 years. She created the first official portrait of Melania Trump back in 2017, during Donald Trump's first term in office.
"It was a great honor to be chosen again for this special portrait," Mahaux told the BBC on Monday. "For me as an artist, it is a privilege to work with such an inspiring personality. She is a perfectionist and is actively involved in the creative process."
Biden followers "bequeathed" to Trump
With the photo, Melania Trump is back as "FLOTUS" on the official media accounts of the "First Lady of the United States". The content of her predecessor Jill Biden was deleted and the accounts handed over to her, which is why followers of Jill Biden automatically became followers of Melania Trump.
Meanwhile, US actress Selena Gomez, whose father came to the USA as an illegal immigrant, caused a stir online. She published a video on Instagram in which she criticized Trump's new deportation policy and wept bitterly, asking why this was being done to her people. After massive criticism of her by other users, she deleted the video.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.