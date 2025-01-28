Burschenbundball and demonstration on Saturday in Linz

Once again this year, the alliance has called on the governor to relinquish the honorary patronage of the ball. Provided there are no "legal grounds for exclusion" against the event and organizers, Stelzer would be happy to take over the honorary patronage for all balls, according to his office. However, he would not be attending in person on Saturday as he was unable to attend. The rectorate of Johannes Kepler University in Linz, on the other hand, had already decided at the end of 2019 that the university would no longer provide honorary patronage for the ball of the "national weapons student associations", according to its own information on the homepage, and would no longer do so for any balls in future.