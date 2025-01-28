Contract terminated
Farewell from the desert: Neymar sensation imminent!
Star striker Neymar and Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal have finally ended their collaboration. The soon-to-be 33-year-old Brazilian's contract was terminated "by mutual agreement", as the club announced. A sensational return of the former world star to his home country is thus becoming increasingly likely.
FC Santos, for whom Neymar played until 2013, are said to be interested in a return of the 128-time Brazil international, who according to media reports is not averse to the idea himself.
Star striker only played seven times
Neymar was actually still under contract with Al-Hilal until the summer, but he had not played a role in coach Jorge Jesus' team for some time. The tricky attacker, who critics accuse of a penchant for unnecessary stunts and provocations, has only played seven times for the club since his move to Saudi Arabia in August 2023, scoring one goal.
Neymar moved to the Saudi Arabian league from Paris Saint-Germain for a transfer fee of 90 million euros. After suffering a cruciate ligament rupture while playing for the national team in October 2023, he was forced to take a one-year break. On his comeback in October last year and in November, Neymar made two shorter appearances before thigh problems stopped him.
Neymar still the most expensive footballer in the world
According to Brazilian media, clubs from the upcoming World Cup co-host country USA are also reportedly interested in signing the attacking player, who still holds the record for the highest transfer fee in soccer: in 2017, he moved from FC Barcelona to Paris Saint-Germain for 222 million euros.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Liebe Leserin, lieber Leser,
die Kommentarfunktion steht Ihnen ab 6 Uhr wieder wie gewohnt zur Verfügung.
Mit freundlichen Grüßen
das krone.at-Team
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.