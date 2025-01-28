Vorteilswelt
Contract terminated

Farewell from the desert: Neymar sensation imminent!

Nachrichten
28.01.2025 05:34

Star striker Neymar and Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal have finally ended their collaboration. The soon-to-be 33-year-old Brazilian's contract was terminated "by mutual agreement", as the club announced. A sensational return of the former world star to his home country is thus becoming increasingly likely. 

FC Santos, for whom Neymar played until 2013, are said to be interested in a return of the 128-time Brazil international, who according to media reports is not averse to the idea himself.

Star striker only played seven times
Neymar was actually still under contract with Al-Hilal until the summer, but he had not played a role in coach Jorge Jesus' team for some time. The tricky attacker, who critics accuse of a penchant for unnecessary stunts and provocations, has only played seven times for the club since his move to Saudi Arabia in August 2023, scoring one goal.

Neymar moved to the Saudi Arabian league from Paris Saint-Germain for a transfer fee of 90 million euros. After suffering a cruciate ligament rupture while playing for the national team in October 2023, he was forced to take a one-year break. On his comeback in October last year and in November, Neymar made two shorter appearances before thigh problems stopped him.

Neymar still the most expensive footballer in the world
According to Brazilian media, clubs from the upcoming World Cup co-host country USA are also reportedly interested in signing the attacking player, who still holds the record for the highest transfer fee in soccer: in 2017, he moved from FC Barcelona to Paris Saint-Germain for 222 million euros.

