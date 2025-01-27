FIS plan: “We want and need to ban this”

As in the previous year, this ski season is also characterized by numerous crashes and serious injuries. Last weekend in Kitzbühel, the rescue helicopter was called out more than once during the Super-G. ÖSV skier Lukas Feurstein was doomed on the Seidlalm curve, he missed a gate, caught, lost his left ski and landed in the safety net. The 23-year-old suffered a bruised boot edge, but still wants to compete in the giant slalom next Tuesday in Schladming.