Security debate
FIS plan: “We want and need to ban this”
Heavy falls and serious injuries have triggered a safety debate in the ski circus. Race Director Hannes Trinkl has some possible solutions and reveals what the FIS is working on. We "want to and must ban" the carbon rails used by some athletes, said the 56-year-old in "Sport & Talk" on ServusTV.
As in the previous year, this ski season is also characterized by numerous crashes and serious injuries. Last weekend in Kitzbühel, the rescue helicopter was called out more than once during the Super-G. ÖSV skier Lukas Feurstein was doomed on the Seidlalm curve, he missed a gate, caught, lost his left ski and landed in the safety net. The 23-year-old suffered a bruised boot edge, but still wants to compete in the giant slalom next Tuesday in Schladming.
Athletes and all those responsible agree: something has to be done. But how can the risk of falling be reduced? The safety debate was a key topic on Monday evening's "Sport & Talk" on ServusTV. "Every fall is analyzed," assured 2001 downhill world champion and FIS race director Hannes Trinkl. "We want to implement a few things next season."
"We want to and must ban carbon rails"
On the piste, for example, you could reduce the speed in certain sections and use less water. We could also "reduce the aggressiveness of the setup", says Trinkl, who sees the greatest potential in racing suits and carbon rails to avoid serious crashes and injuries.
Trinkl: "We want to and must ban carbon rails. Racing suits are the be-all and end-all, a lot can be implemented there. There are materials that make the athlete a little slower, the fabric can be thicker and warmer, or cuts in the racing suit - we are trying to implement this as quickly as possible."
Another point is the edge tuning, which Trinkl says needs to be made easier. "We would achieve an immediate effect there. And in the medium term, we could do a lot with the airbag."
Trinkl: "Training in downhill skiing is just as important. If you train downhill runs and close slopes, a rescue helicopter must also be available, which also involves costs." But the most important thing is: "The athletes have to be involved. They have to be able to prepare for this throughout the summer."
Next week in Saalbach, there will be a major FIS meeting on the topic of safety. Concrete solutions and implementation would be desirable.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Liebe Leserin, lieber Leser,
die Kommentarfunktion steht Ihnen ab 6 Uhr wieder wie gewohnt zur Verfügung.
Mit freundlichen Grüßen
das krone.at-Team
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.