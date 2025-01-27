Opposition to bank levy is forming

Will the age of criminal responsibility be lowered?

As the "Krone" has learned from negotiating circles, the rights of the accused could be strengthened and (higher) compensation payments could be made in the event of acquittals. The age of criminal responsibility is to be lowered from 14 to 12 years. Measures against suspicion-based reporting based on the German model are also likely to be discussed, and the much-cited ban on media quoting from files will therefore become an issue again.