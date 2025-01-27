Vorteilswelt
After record overnight stays

Wels struggles to attract even more guests at the weekends

Nachrichten
27.01.2025 17:18

With 380,000 overnight stays, the Wels tourism region set a new record last year. The increase compared to 2023 is three percent. According to Wels City Marketing Director Peter Jungreithmair, City Councillor Martin Oberndorfer (ÖVP) and Mayor Andreas Rabl (FPÖ), weekend tourism has room for improvement.

"Business tourism has been an important foundation for tourism in the region for years. However, congresses and conferences largely only provide occupied hotel beds from Monday to Thursday," said Wels Mayor Andreas Rabl at the presentation of the figures for 2024 and a total of 380,000 overnight stays and an increase of three percent compared to 2023. 

We are particularly pleased about a significant increase in overnight stays at the weekend around Christmas World.

Martin Oberndorfer, ÖVP-Stadtrat

City Councillor Martin Oberndorfer says: "Wels is becoming increasingly popular as a tourist destination. In addition to traditional business tourism, our city is increasingly establishing itself as an attractive destination for short breaks. We are pleased to see a significant increase in overnight stays at the weekend, especially around Christmas."

The tourism association

The Wels Region Tourism Association unites Wels, Sattledt and Kremsmünster with the 15 voluntary member businesses in the surrounding municipalities. The region has around 3560 beds in a total of 83 establishments.

Specifically, these four days of the week accounted for 61% of all overnight stays last year. In order to attract more guests to Wels at the weekend, the leisure offer is to be expanded, for example through events or by expanding the cycling, golf and hiking offers in the region. "It is crucial that we create many two-day offers," says the city boss. Events such as the Musikfestiwels are a good example of this. 

Looking forward to the state garden show
Jungreithmair adds: "The many activities in the area of leisure tourism are doing the groundwork for the 2027 State Garden Show. However, the new Volksgarten also plays an important role." 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

