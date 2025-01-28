SUVs more popular than ever in Vorarlberg

The bigger, the worse for the environment

Three quarters of SUVs in Vorarlberg run entirely or partly on petrol or diesel as hybrid cars. The proportion of SUVs is highest among plug-in hybrids at 77 percent. However, these generally do not live up to the promises of sustainability made in advertising: a report by the European Court of Auditors shows that the real consumption of plug-in hybrids is on average more than three times higher than the manufacturer's specifications suggest.