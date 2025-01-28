The week of truth
Duel of the super-snipers! VSV ace chases a Linzer
Now it's all about the sausage! In the week of truth, Carinthia's representatives in the ICE League each have three crucial games to look forward to. The KAC has to play Fehervar on Tuesday in the duel for the top spot and hosts Graz on Friday. VSV can climb to sixth place against Linz on Tuesday evening, then have to face Salzburg. The crowning finale is Sunday's derby in Villach.
The two best bombers in the league take center stage this Tuesday against Linz. For Brian Lebler, this is a habit. In the last ten years there has only been a red-white-red scorer three times - and it was always the Klagenfurt-born player in the service of Linz! This year too, the 36-year-old leads the way with 24 shots (four of them against the Eagles, more than against any other team!
It's the most important game of the year for us - we're ready, we need a good start!
Maximilian REBERNIG, VSV-Stürmer
"I can still learn something from him"
His biggest rival will face him on Tuesday: Villach's Maximilian Rebernig with 22 goals! This situation is new territory for him - in five previous top league seasons he had scored a total of 24 times. "Lebler has the perfect eye for goal, I can still learn something from him," Rebernig remains modest. The two wingers are also similar in stature - at 1.92 m, Lebler is just one centimeter taller.
"They both have an incredible shot, are fast, strong and tall. Maxi, however, is perhaps even more active in tackles," said VSV coach Tray Tuomie, praising his protégé. He is fired up ahead of the clash for sixth place: "It's the most important game of the year for us - we're ready!"
Top scorers of the last few years
- 2023/24: Steve Owre (Vorarlberg), 37 goals
- 2022/23: Max Zimmer (Vienna), 34 goals
- 2021/22: Scott Kosmachuck (VSV), 33 goals
- 2020/21: Ty Loney (Vienna), 37 goals
- 2019/20: Brian Lebler (Linz), 32 goals
- 2018/19: Chris Desousa (Vienna), 46 goals
- 2017/18: Brian Lebler (Linz), 46 goals
- 2016/17: Riley Holzapfel (Vienna), 34 goals
- 2015/16: Andrew Kozek (Linz), 45 goals
- 2014/15: Brian Lebler (Linz), 41 goals
Goalkeeper change imminent
Chase Pearson is back with the Eagles, only Marco Richter and Benjamin Lanzinger are missing. In goal it looks like Joe Cannata will be back. So far this season there have been three losses against Linz - twice "JP" Lamoureux didn't look good, once Lukas Moser played. Cannata is therefore an unknown quantity for Linz. "Of course that could be an advantage for us," said coach Tray Tuomie, who also praised Lamoureux (played within 48 hours at home against Vienna and away in Vorarlberg): "He's had two great games!"
For Fabian Hochegger, his goal proved costly! Because he scored the tenth goal in the 11:3 win over Innsbruck, he has to throw a dressing room party. "There will be meat loaf after the team break," grins the striker.
Apart from that, Raphael Herburger was of course happy: a triple pack for the first time, plus six points in a game for the first time in his career: "But I'm realistic about it and certainly won't get any highs - Innsbruck was very decimated."
"Losing is forbidden!"
The 36-year-old knows that a tough week lies ahead. Starting with the duel for the top spot with the Hungarians: "From a mathematical point of view, anything from first to seventh place is possible. That's why losing is now forbidden for everyone - and every single point counts. Fehervar have a compact squad, we have to get off to a good start. That was one of the problems in the 5-0 defeat in Salzburg." That's why the Furey squad arrived on Monday. In Hungary, it's also a matter of taking the direct result in the event of a points tie. So far, the Hungarians lead with 6:3 points and a single goal. The Red Jackets also have a lucky charm - coach Kirk Furey is celebrating his 49th birthday today. An away win would definitely be a great present. . .
