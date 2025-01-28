Duel of the super-snipers! VSV ace chases a Linzer

"Losing is forbidden!"

The 36-year-old knows that a tough week lies ahead. Starting with the duel for the top spot with the Hungarians: "From a mathematical point of view, anything from first to seventh place is possible. That's why losing is now forbidden for everyone - and every single point counts. Fehervar have a compact squad, we have to get off to a good start. That was one of the problems in the 5-0 defeat in Salzburg." That's why the Furey squad arrived on Monday. In Hungary, it's also a matter of taking the direct result in the event of a points tie. So far, the Hungarians lead with 6:3 points and a single goal. The Red Jackets also have a lucky charm - coach Kirk Furey is celebrating his 49th birthday today. An away win would definitely be a great present. . .