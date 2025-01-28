Nightrace: Down the steep slope with the sliders

The "Krone" dares to try it out for itself

If that's not reason enough to try it out for ourselves. The three of us get into the gondola and ride up to the mountain station. Höflehner takes a close look at the edges of my skis, takes a kit out of his jacket pocket and fine-tunes them. "Always stay on the downhill ski," he says, and off we go. I slide down the "sprayed" piste, which Manuel Feller will be whizzing down with ease on Wednesday, feeling a little unsteady and with wobbly knees. But I receive praise: "The trick is to master the slope as a slider," says Höflehner.