Museum in operation

A haven of peace in bankruptcy: yoga in the KTM Motohall

Nachrichten
28.01.2025 17:00

It seems bizarre at first glance: while the Upper Austrian motorcycle manufacturer KTM is dealing with insolvency proceedings, the company museum, the KTM Motohall, is offering yoga to kick off the year. Will the Motohall, where everything revolves around motorsport, technical experiences and motorcycles, become the last stable haven?

0 Kommentare

The KTM Motohall is a state-of-the-art museum covering 10,000 square meters in the middle of Mattighofen. It pays homage to high speed and now also to tranquillity: pop-up yoga took place in the arena for the first time at the weekend, and a soldering workshop was offered for kids.

Readings, a Valentine's Day special (14. 2.) for motorsport fans and other workshops are on the program until mid-April. Tech talks with experts will take place between motorcycle lifts and tools, and an adventure lecture will take you off-road through Saudi Arabia (April 17). And it is also an event location for companies or institutions, offering special rooms for this purpose. There is also an adventure world, special and permanent exhibitions and simulators.

KTM Motohall: a great world of experience around motorsport, technology and the history of the motorcycle
KTM Motohall: a great world of experience around motorsport, technology and the history of the motorcycle
(Bild: Pressefoto Scharinger/Daniel Scharinger/Pressefoto Scharinger © Daniel Scharinger)

Debates about subsidies in the early years
What happened: There were debates when it became public in 2019 that the museum had received millions in funding from various budget pots (from 2015), including from the culture budget. The State Court of Auditors later determined that the company museum was basically eligible for funding.

Financing remains a mystery
At present, the KTM Motohall appears to be a safe haven in the storm of bankruptcy, at least according to the press office, it is not affected by the current bankruptcy proceedings.

Who owns the Motohall?
The owners of the KTM Motohall are Pierer Immoreal GmbH (10%) and KTM Immobilien GmbH (90%), which in turn is 94% owned by the insolvent KTM AG.

The "Krone" inquiry about the financing of the Motohall, which had eleven employees in 2023, went unanswered twice. It said: "Please understand that we generally do not provide any information on the financial management of individual Group companies."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Elisabeth Rathenböck
Elisabeth Rathenböck
