Carinthia plans to ban cell phones in elementary schools
It's a much-discussed topic: the cell phone ban! On Monday, education officer Daniel Fellner made a move in this matter.
"Cell phones have no place in the classroom. Our aim is to promote children's concentration and social interaction," said SPÖ provincial councillor and education officer Daniel Fellner on Monday. For this reason, a decree is currently being drawn up to ban smartphones from Carinthian elementary school.
"We want to offer our youngest pupils in particular a distraction-free learning and development space," said Fellner, who is also calling for a uniform nationwide solution to the issue of cell phone use in the classroom.
The declared aim is to draw up joint recommendations for Carinthia in order to then bring about uniformly applicable regulations with the new federal government
Bildungsreferent Daniel Fellner, SPÖ
Ban and regulated use
While cell phones are to be completely banned for primary school children, a "nuanced approach" is planned for 10 to 14-year-olds (middle school and lower secondary school). A working group of experts is to draw up guidelines and recommendations in the coming weeks. The focus will be on educational, social and technological aspects.
"In fact, there are countless studies that point to links between attention deficits and increasing cell phone use. We need to take action here. I think we all have the same interests here, namely the well-being of our children," says Fellner. Until now, the education officer had always referred to school autonomy, but now he wants to "intervene": "Time and again, teachers and parents have approached me with the desire to take action."
For Fellner, the aim is to "create responsible and modern regulations that support both the educational mission and the development of pupils."
