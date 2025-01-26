Surprise: Black stronghold loses out

Clinic caused stomach ache in the run-up

The result was eagerly awaited in the Mistelbach region, where the regional hospital had caused a lot of turmoil. However, the citizens did not punish the town for this - on the contrary: the result has caused Mayor Erich Stubenvoll's adrenaline levels to rise, as he and his ÖVP have regained the absolute, he reports euphorically to the "Krone" newspaper. They were able to gain two more seats and now have 20, while the SPÖ lost two and now has 8, and the FPÖ has gone from 2 to 5.