Poysdorf and wine(s)

Surprise: Black stronghold loses out

Nachrichten
26.01.2025 23:28

There were many surprises in the district of Mistelbach. Due to the crisis at the regional hospital, however, it was uncertain until the end how the mixture of the influence of the federal political situation and the hospital crises would affect the results in the region. - There was a surprise!

Wind turbines in new locations are likely to have blown away votes in some places: The young mayor of Staatz, for example, wanted to erect a (taller) wind turbine next to the Kalkklippe cliff and its ruins. The ÖVP, which had previously been firmly rooted there, lost almost 12% - as did Stronsdorf (+12% for the FPÖ).

Clinic caused stomach ache in the run-up
The result was eagerly awaited in the Mistelbach region, where the regional hospital had caused a lot of turmoil. However, the citizens did not punish the town for this - on the contrary: the result has caused Mayor Erich Stubenvoll's adrenaline levels to rise, as he and his ÖVP have regained the absolute, he reports euphorically to the "Krone" newspaper. They were able to gain two more seats and now have 20, while the SPÖ lost two and now has 8, and the FPÖ has gone from 2 to 5.

In Laa an der Thaya, the FPÖ was able to gain the most with 6 percent. The ÖVP lost 2.4 percent and is now looking for a partner again. In Poysdorf, the home town of Karl Wilfing, head of the provincial parliament, the ÖVP lost ground: it slipped from 24 to 20 seats, while the SPÖ gained four.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

