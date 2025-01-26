Vorteilswelt
FPÖ on the advance

ÖVP Neunkirchen loses four seats to the FPÖ

Nachrichten
26.01.2025 20:32

In the southern district capital, the ÖVP lost four seats - these went to the FPÖ, which now holds 9 seats and is the big winner of the election. The FPÖ also made gains in other municipalities and is now represented for the first time in many places. 

Following the resignation of ÖVP mayor Herbert Osterbauer in October of the previous year, Klaudia Osztovics became mayor of Neunkirchen. The previously rather unknown deputy director of Eisenstadt prison lost four of the 17 seats with her party. The SPÖ under Günther Kautz remains the same with 12 seats, the Greens lose two seats.

 The big winners in the district capital this time are the Freedom Party. Under Marcus Berlosnig, they now have nine seats, six more than in 2020.

Bad luck for the Blacks in Wimpassing too: they lost their two seats to the FPÖ and SPÖ.

Great success for the SPÖ in Grünbach, on the other hand: here the SPÖ took five seats from the ÖVP and now holds an absolute majority with 15 seats.

The FPÖ is also pleased in numerous municipalities. For the first time, it is now represented in the following places: Aspang-Markt, Payerbach, Pitten, Puchberg, Schwarzau am Steinfeld, Thomasberg and Warth with two seats each. In Schwarzau it even has four at the first attempt.

Great joy in St. Egyden: the "Together for St. Egyden" list made it onto the municipal council for the first time - with 34.48% and first place at the first attempt.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Doris Seebacher
Doris Seebacher
