Local council election 2025

Black power holds together in the district of Melk

Nachrichten
26.01.2025 19:18

In the district of Melk, the ÖVP holds a total of 56.21% of the vote, but the FPÖ has also made strong gains and the Blue Party has almost tripled its share of the vote. 

In the district of Melk, the balance of power has shifted in several municipalities. For example in Schönbühel-Aggsbach, where the ÖVP slipped from 57.92% to 46.59% and thus lost the absolute - a loss of five seats for the Black Party.

The local SPÖ gained from 16.64% to 32.82%. However, the absolute majority has also changed in St. Martin-Karlsbach: while the SPÖ still won 53.10% in 2020, this year Florian Weigl and his ÖVP team won a majority of 51.39%, while the Reds fell back to 39.30%.

Alternating play of colors
In Marbach, the black and blue parties are the clear winners. In the previously red municipality, the ÖVP achieved an absolute majority of 55.70 percent, the FPÖ gained two seats and the SPÖ fell from 46.16 percent to 24.07 percent.

In Ybbs an der Donau, the Reds were able to maintain their absolute majority by a narrow margin.
In Neumarkt an der Ybbs, the ÖVP defends its absolute, while the FPÖ gains five seats compared to 2020 with 22.51% of the vote. In Emmersdorf an der Donau, the ÖVP also won the absolute with 56.03% - a gain of three seats. Pöchlarn and Pöggstall are also firmly in black hands, where the ÖVP also increases its absolute.

Despite losing 17.99% (now 69.24%), the ÖVP still holds the majority in Texingtal. The Blue Party gained 19.70 percent. The mayor of the municipality was Interior Minister Gerhard Karner until 2021. The FPÖ in St. Leonhard am Forst can look forward to a considerable increase to 35.99% (from 10.72%). The FPÖ also made gains in both Dunkelsteinerwald and Dorfstetten.

In Persenbeug-Gottsdorf, on the other hand, the Reds lost their absolute, while the Neos and FPÖ each gained two seats. In Melk itself, the ÖVP remains the strongest party, with the FPÖ gaining three seats. In Ybbs an der Donau, the Red Party narrowly, but nevertheless retained its majority with 50.36%, while the Blue Party doubled to 13.38%. 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Petra Weichhart
