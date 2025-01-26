Black power holds together in the district of Melk

In Persenbeug-Gottsdorf, on the other hand, the Reds lost their absolute, while the Neos and FPÖ each gained two seats. In Melk itself, the ÖVP remains the strongest party, with the FPÖ gaining three seats. In Ybbs an der Donau, the Red Party narrowly, but nevertheless retained its majority with 50.36%, while the Blue Party doubled to 13.38%.