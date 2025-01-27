Vorteilswelt
Jubilee church

The onion-domed church stands in the Lavanttal valley

Nachrichten
27.01.2025 10:00

The basilica of St. Andrä is one of the largest pilgrimage sites in the whole of Europe. The heart of the pilgrimage church is the integrated chapel to the "Black Madonna" of Loreto. 

"Our basilica is one of the largest baroque churches in the country," says Father Gerfried Sitar. The dean accompanies the "Kärntner Krone" on a visit to the basilica in St. Andrä. The integrated Loreto Chapel was built in 1647 by Bishop Albert von Priamis. Sitar: "The expansion into a baroque church took place between 1683 and 1687 under Prince-Bishop Caspar von Stadion."

Parish priest Father Gerfried Sitar in front of the magnificent altar. (Bild: Evelyn Hronek/EVELYN HRONEK)
Parish priest Father Gerfried Sitar in front of the magnificent altar.
(Bild: Evelyn Hronek/EVELYN HRONEK)

Pope Francis elevated the church to a basilica in 2014 
The Jesuits, who moved to St. Andrä in Lavanttal in 1859, were of great importance. The church was then a Jesuit church until 65 years ago. "In 2010, the Benedictines took over pastoral care in the former bishop's town," says Benedictine Father Gerfried.

The "Black Madonna" in the basilica. (Bild: Evelyn Hronek/EVELYN HRONEK)
The "Black Madonna" in the basilica.
(Bild: Evelyn Hronek/EVELYN HRONEK)
The builder of the baroque church, Prince-Bishop Caspar von Stadion. (Bild: Evelyn Hronek/EVELYN HRONEK)
The builder of the baroque church, Prince-Bishop Caspar von Stadion.
(Bild: Evelyn Hronek/EVELYN HRONEK)

The church, which was elevated to the status of a basilica by Pope Francis eleven years ago, has always been one of the most important pilgrimage sites in Europe. Sitar: "The Black Madonna, which is venerated here in the Chapel of Grace, is a copy of the burnt statue of the Virgin Mary from Loreto near Ancona in Italy."

The renovation of the baroque church has been underway for over 15 years. "We have invested 2.4 million euros so far. This year we will complete the exterior façade, which is still outstanding," says the Father. Incidentally, the 60-metre-high onion domes, which were erected in 1730, are atypical.

Patron saints the apostles Paul and Peter 
The statues of the apostles Peter and Paul shine in niches in the façade. The walls in the interior of the church captivate with illusionistic paintings - created in 1793. Behind the magnificent high altar is one of the largest sacristies in the country. During the "Holy Year", a series of events will take place in the onion-domed church.

The "Kärntner Krone" presents all 20 jubilee churches on the occasion of the Holy Year.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

