Austria young star:
“Everything is in place for a casual career”
Austria's youngest Bundesliga debutant Philipp Maybach (17) has enjoyed a meteoric rise. Emanuel Pogatetz was his first sponsor, and he is supported by Marc Janko. He is also very popular as a hairdresser.
He first caused a stir on August 18, when Philipp Maybach set a new record in minute 76. At the age of 16 years, eight months and four days, the "six-man" celebrated his debut in the 1:1 in Hartberg as the youngest Austrian in Bundesliga history. The 17-year-old has made seven appearances for the professionals so far. He even started against GAK, Klagenfurt and BW Linz in the league.
It was only a year ago that Maybach made the leap from the U18s to the Young Violets in the Regionalliga Ost. "A meteoric rise! Coach Emanuel Pogatetz was his first supporter, recognized Philipp's qualities straight away and got the ball rolling," said a delighted Manuel Ortlechner, Director of Sport.
But he also knows. "We have to be careful with the load management, one year is not easy for such a young lad to digest. It's like a plant that needs to be watered with the right amount of water. He's tall, has a clean passing game like Rodri and a robust body for his age."
Brother at Salzburg
With dad Marian and former team player and career companion Marc Janko, who is a friend of the family, Maybach can count on a strong environment. "Philipp has great skills. But he also knows that he's not at the end of his rope in any area. We believe that he is extremely willing to be supported and that everything is in place for a relaxed career," says Ortlechner.
Maybach also cuts a very good figure in the team off the pitch. "He also shines as a hairdresser. He earns his pocket money with us," winks goalie Mirko Kos. Maurice Malone, Luca Pazourek and Marko Raguz are also among his "customers".
Maybach is in demand, and managers and advisors are also courting the youngster. "Everyone has Philipp on their radar, and it's clear that it's not just the Austrian market that is aware of this. He's a quiet guy and won't scream at the drop of a hat", says Ortlechner.
It is logical that the Violets want to renew Maybach's contract - negotiations are on the home straight. Younger brother Jakob (born in 2011) has also already played his way into the window; the striker will now move from Austria to Salzburg at the end of the winter transfer window ...
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.