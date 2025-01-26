Reorganization of authorities
Trump has fired several inspectors
US President Donald Trump has fired several high-ranking inspectors from various federal agencies. They were responsible for uncovering fraud and abuse in the government. In future, the positions will be filled by people who are loyal to Trump's policies.
The inspectors were notified by email last night that they had been dismissed with immediate effect. In principle, US presidents have the right to dismiss these so-called inspectors general. However, they must justify this in writing and submit it to Congress. The US Department of Defense, the Department of the Interior, the Department of State and the Department of Housing and Urban Development are among those affected by the overnight action.
"At this point, we do not believe that the actions taken are legally viable to fire inspectors general appointed by the president and confirmed by the Senate," criticized Hannibal Ware, head of a council representing inspectors in the government.
Years of preparation for lightning start
After being sworn in on Monday, Trump immediately began to turn the state apparatus upside down. He has issued several executive orders to expand his opportunities to fill positions with people who are loyal to his policies. Many employees in ministries and authorities have already been dismissed.
The Republican's lightning start this week has taken many by surprise. His supporters have likened the move to a surprise attack. In fact, there have been years of meticulous preparations behind it. "In terms of scale and speed alone, his team is the result of extraordinary preparation," says historian Timothy Naftali.
However, many of the first decrees are on the fringes of the constitution. One on the place of birth principle has already been stopped by a federal court, and other lawsuits are also underway. Years of legal proceedings are conceivable.
